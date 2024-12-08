How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 8

Published 12:19 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 8

There are 10 games featuring an SEC team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the South Carolina Gamecocks versus the TCU Horned Frogs.

Today’s SEC Games

Marshall Thundering Herd at Florida Gators

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 4 Texas Longhorns at James Madison Dukes

Tennessee State Tigers at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels

Alabama State Hornets at No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Grambling Tigers at No. 5 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

UAB Blazers at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Chicago State Cougars

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET

No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs

