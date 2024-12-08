How to Watch the Hawks vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8 Published 4:45 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

The Denver Nuggets (11-10) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (13-11) after losing three road games in a row.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: ALT, FDSSE

ALT, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

In games Atlanta shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.

The Nuggets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at fifth.

The Hawks average just 0.3 more points per game (117.3) than the Nuggets give up (117).

When Atlanta puts up more than 117 points, it is 9-5.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets’ 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (46.4%).

Denver is 11-4 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.

The Nuggets put up an average of 117.6 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 119 the Hawks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 119 points, Denver is 10-2.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Hawks have fared better when playing at home this year, posting 119.1 points per game, compared to 115.6 per game in away games.

Atlanta is surrendering 119.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.3 more points than it is allowing away from home (118.3).

Looking at three-pointers, the Hawks have played worse at home this season, draining 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 12.5 per game and a 34.9% percentage in road games.

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets average 117.9 points per game at home, 0.5 more than on the road (117.4). On defense they concede 118 per game, 1.8 more than on the road (116.2).

At home, Denver gives up 118 points per game. On the road, it gives up 116.2.

The Nuggets pick up 0.4 more assists per game at home (30.5) than away (30.1).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cody Zeller Out Personal Trae Young Questionable Achilles Jalen Johnson Questionable Shoulder

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Nuggets Injuries