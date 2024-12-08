How to Watch the Hawks vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published 4:45 am Sunday, December 8, 2024
The Denver Nuggets (11-10) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (13-11) after losing three road games in a row.
Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: ALT, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- In games Atlanta shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at fifth.
- The Hawks average just 0.3 more points per game (117.3) than the Nuggets give up (117).
- When Atlanta puts up more than 117 points, it is 9-5.
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets’ 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (46.4%).
- Denver is 11-4 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.
- The Nuggets put up an average of 117.6 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 119 the Hawks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 119 points, Denver is 10-2.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Hawks have fared better when playing at home this year, posting 119.1 points per game, compared to 115.6 per game in away games.
- Atlanta is surrendering 119.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.3 more points than it is allowing away from home (118.3).
- Looking at three-pointers, the Hawks have played worse at home this season, draining 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 12.5 per game and a 34.9% percentage in road games.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets average 117.9 points per game at home, 0.5 more than on the road (117.4). On defense they concede 118 per game, 1.8 more than on the road (116.2).
- At home, Denver gives up 118 points per game. On the road, it gives up 116.2.
- The Nuggets pick up 0.4 more assists per game at home (30.5) than away (30.1).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Achilles
|Jalen Johnson
|Questionable
|Shoulder
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|DaRon Holmes
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Calf
|Dario Saric
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Hamstring