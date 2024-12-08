How to Watch the NBA Today, December 9 Published 11:16 pm Sunday, December 8, 2024

The New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors will hit the hardwood in the only matchup on the NBA schedule today.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know about today’s NBA action here. Check out the links below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – December 9

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and TSN

NBA TV, MSG, and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.