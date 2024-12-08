NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Nuggets Picks for December 8 Published 4:33 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (13-11) are favored (-3.5) to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (11-10) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs on ALT and FDSSE.

Prior to placing a wager on this game, take a peek at the best bets available on Sunday based on our computer predictions.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ALT and FDSSE

ALT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 3.5)

Atlanta has 10 wins in 24 games against the spread this year.

Denver is 7-14-0 against the spread this year.

The Hawks have two wins ATS (2-7) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Against the spread as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Nuggets are 4-2.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (240.5)





The Hawks and their opponents have gone over 240.5 combined points in eight of 24 games this season.

The Nuggets have played eight games this season that finished with a point total over 240.5 points.

The average point total in Atlanta’s games this season is 233.7, 6.8 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Denver’s matchups this season have a 227-point average over/under, 13.5 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Nuggets are the league’s 23rd-highest scoring team this season compared to the sixth-ranked Hawks.

This outing features the league’s seventh-ranked (Nuggets) and 29th-ranked (Hawks) scoring defenses.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Nuggets (+145)

The Hawks have won six, or 50%, of the 12 games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Nuggets have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win three times (50%) in those contests.

This season, Atlanta has won five of its eight games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

This year, Denver has won two of three games when listed as at least +145 or better on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Hawks, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.