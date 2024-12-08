NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 9 Published 10:21 pm Sunday, December 8, 2024

The New York Knicks versus the Toronto Raptors is one of many strong options on today’s NBA slate.

Seeking additional betting information for today’s NBA action? We have you covered with odds for all the important games in the article below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 9

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -6.5

Knicks -6.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.4 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 5.4 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)

Over (229.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and TSN

NBA TV, MSG, and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

