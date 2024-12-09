December 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:17 am Monday, December 9, 2024

Monday’s NHL slate has lots in store. Among those games is the Chicago Blackhawks squaring off against the New York Rangers.

You can find info on live coverage of Monday’s NHL action right here.

How to Watch December 9 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Detroit Red Wings @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Montreal Canadiens 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.