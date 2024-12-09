How to Pick the Predators vs. Flames Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 10 Published 12:36 pm Monday, December 9, 2024

If you’re seeking best bets for the Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, then you’ve found the right spot. Read on, as we provide our picks and projections for this showdown.

Predators vs. Flames Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 5.5 goals)

This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Tuesday’s total of 5.5 goals 10 times.

This season, 14 of Calgary’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.

The Predators score 2.18 goals per game, compared to the Flames’ average of 2.54, adding up to 0.8 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 5.5.

This game’s over/under is 0.6 less than the 6.1 goals these two teams give up per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -156

The Predators have been victorious in seven of their 17 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (41.2%).

When playing with moneyline odds of -156 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 3-3 record (winning 50.0% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Predators have a 60.9% chance to win.

Flames Moneyline: +130

In Calgary’s 19 games playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season, it has seven wins.

The Flames have won four games with moneyline odds of +130 or longer (in 10 such games).

Calgary has a 43.5% implied probability to win this matchup.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 3, Calgary 2

Predators Points Leaders

Roman Josi is one of Nashville’s leading contributors this season with 23 points. He has averaged 0.3 goals per game, shooting 8.1%.

Filip Forsberg is another of Nashville’s important contributors currently with 17 total points (nine goals and eight assists) to his name.

With 14 points through 26 games (five goals and nine assists), Ryan O’Reilly has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive attack this season.

As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 6 wins and 12 losses this season while allowing 60 goals with 605 saves.

Flames Points Leaders

Jonathan Huberdeau has totaled nine goals (0.3 per game) and put up eight assists (0.3 per game), averaging 1.6 shots per game and shooting 19.6%. That makes him among the leaders for Calgary with 17 total points (0.6 per game).

Nazem Kadri is a key contributor for Calgary, with 17 total points this season. He has netted seven goals and provided 10 assists in 28 games.

Calgary’s MacKenzie Weegar has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) this season.

Daniel Vladar has a .900 save percentage (37th in the league), with 351 total saves, while giving up 39 goals (2.7 goals against average). He has put up a 5-5-4 record between the posts for Calgary this season.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs L 3-2 Away +118 12/5/2024 Canadiens L 3-0 Away -131 12/7/2024 Senators L 3-1 Away +105 12/10/2024 Flames – Home -156 12/12/2024 Stars – Away – 12/14/2024 Avalanche – Away – 12/17/2024 Rangers – Home –

Flames’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/3/2024 Blue Jackets W 3-0 Home -134 12/5/2024 Blues L 4-3 Home -128 12/8/2024 Stars L 6-2 Away +189 12/10/2024 Predators – Away +130 12/12/2024 Lightning – Home – 12/14/2024 Panthers – Home – 12/17/2024 Bruins – Home –

Nashville vs. Calgary Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

