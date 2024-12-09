How to Pick the Predators vs. Flames Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 10
Published 12:36 pm Monday, December 9, 2024
If you’re seeking best bets for the Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, then you’ve found the right spot. Read on, as we provide our picks and projections for this showdown.
Predators vs. Flames Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Push (model projecting 5.5 goals)
- This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Tuesday’s total of 5.5 goals 10 times.
- This season, 14 of Calgary’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.
- The Predators score 2.18 goals per game, compared to the Flames’ average of 2.54, adding up to 0.8 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 5.5.
- This game’s over/under is 0.6 less than the 6.1 goals these two teams give up per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -156
- The Predators have been victorious in seven of their 17 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (41.2%).
- When playing with moneyline odds of -156 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 3-3 record (winning 50.0% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Predators have a 60.9% chance to win.
Flames Moneyline: +130
- In Calgary’s 19 games playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season, it has seven wins.
- The Flames have won four games with moneyline odds of +130 or longer (in 10 such games).
- Calgary has a 43.5% implied probability to win this matchup.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Nashville 3, Calgary 2
Predators Points Leaders
- Roman Josi is one of Nashville’s leading contributors this season with 23 points. He has averaged 0.3 goals per game, shooting 8.1%.
- Filip Forsberg is another of Nashville’s important contributors currently with 17 total points (nine goals and eight assists) to his name.
- With 14 points through 26 games (five goals and nine assists), Ryan O’Reilly has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive attack this season.
- As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 6 wins and 12 losses this season while allowing 60 goals with 605 saves.
Flames Points Leaders
- Jonathan Huberdeau has totaled nine goals (0.3 per game) and put up eight assists (0.3 per game), averaging 1.6 shots per game and shooting 19.6%. That makes him among the leaders for Calgary with 17 total points (0.6 per game).
- Nazem Kadri is a key contributor for Calgary, with 17 total points this season. He has netted seven goals and provided 10 assists in 28 games.
- Calgary’s MacKenzie Weegar has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) this season.
- Daniel Vladar has a .900 save percentage (37th in the league), with 351 total saves, while giving up 39 goals (2.7 goals against average). He has put up a 5-5-4 record between the posts for Calgary this season.
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|L 3-2
|Away
|+118
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|L 3-0
|Away
|-131
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|L 3-1
|Away
|+105
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|–
|Home
|-156
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|–
|Away
|–
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Away
|–
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|–
|Home
|–
Flames’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/3/2024
|Blue Jackets
|W 3-0
|Home
|-134
|12/5/2024
|Blues
|L 4-3
|Home
|-128
|12/8/2024
|Stars
|L 6-2
|Away
|+189
|12/10/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+130
|12/12/2024
|Lightning
|–
|Home
|–
|12/14/2024
|Panthers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/17/2024
|Bruins
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. Calgary Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
