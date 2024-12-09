How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, December 9

Published 12:19 am Monday, December 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC teams are on Monday’s college basketball schedule for one game, the Queens (NC) Royals squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Queens (NC) Royals at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

