NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 10 Published 10:17 pm Monday, December 9, 2024

Today’s NBA slate has a lot in store. Among the games is the Dallas Mavericks squaring off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Want to improve your chances before today’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 10

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Bucks -7.5

Bucks -7.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 0.4 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 0.4 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.4 total projected points)

Over (218.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: TNT

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Thunder -4.5

Thunder -4.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 7.2 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 7.2 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (225 total projected points)

Over (225 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: TNT

