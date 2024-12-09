NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 10
Published 10:17 pm Monday, December 9, 2024
Today’s NBA slate has a lot in store. Among the games is the Dallas Mavericks squaring off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Want to improve your chances before today’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 10
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Bucks -7.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 0.4 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Thunder -4.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 7.2 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
