Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today – December 10 Published 10:42 pm Monday, December 9, 2024

Going into a game against the Calgary Flames (13-10-5), the Nashville Predators (7-15-6) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 10 at Bridgestone Arena.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Ryan O’Reilly C Out Lower Body

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Justin Kirkland C Out For Season Lower Body Anthony Mantha RW Out For Season Lower Body

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 61 total goals (2.2 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Defensively, Nashville has allowed 88 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.

Their -27 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.

Flames Season Insights

With 71 goals (2.5 per game), the Flames have the league’s 29th-ranked offense.

Calgary has conceded 83 total goals this season (3.0 per game), ranking 16th in the league.

With a goal differential of -12, they are 22nd in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-153) Flames (+128) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.