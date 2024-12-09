Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today – December 10

Published 10:42 pm Monday, December 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today - December 10

Going into a game against the Calgary Flames (13-10-5), the Nashville Predators (7-15-6) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 10 at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Ryan O’Reilly C Out Lower Body

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Justin Kirkland C Out For Season Lower Body
Anthony Mantha RW Out For Season Lower Body

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 61 total goals (2.2 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • Defensively, Nashville has allowed 88 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.
  • Their -27 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.

Flames Season Insights

  • With 71 goals (2.5 per game), the Flames have the league’s 29th-ranked offense.
  • Calgary has conceded 83 total goals this season (3.0 per game), ranking 16th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -12, they are 22nd in the league.

Predators vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-153) Flames (+128) 6

