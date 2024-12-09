Rachel (Coffey) Ramsey, 90 Published 11:25 am Monday, December 9, 2024

Rachel (Coffey) Ramsey, age 90, of Sneedville, Tennessee was born on March 2, 1934 and passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Rachel was saved at an early age and was a proud lifelong Christian. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. Rachel will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband Leon E. Ramsey. Daughter Audrey (Wendell Brewer). Parents John and Cornie Coffey. Brothers Jessie and Don Coffey. Sisters Eula Rowland, Jean Bryant, Sarah Lynn Coffey, Mae Tolliver and Nellie Edmonson.

Rachel is survived by her sons Leon (Dollie) Ramsey Jr. and Jerry Ramsey. Grandchildren Brently, Brian, April, Tony, Derick, Kimberly, Makayla, and Travis. 21 Great Grandchildren. 1 Great Great Grandchild. Sisters Peggy Payne, Phyllis Russell, Sandy Anders, Barbara Scott, Diane Thompson and Greta Mullins. As well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday December 10, 2024 from 6 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday December 11, 2024 at 11 AM in the Coffey Cemetery.

Officiating: Rev. Darrell Ramsey and Rev. Carl Ray Cope

Singers: Scott Payne and Terry Keck

Pallbearers: Jayden Ramsey, Riley Johnson, As well as Friends and Family

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.