ROHOs treat 350 area kids to annual Christmas shopping spree Published 3:25 pm Monday, December 9, 2024

One of the best holiday traditions continued this week as the ROHO Fishing Club held their annual Christmas shopping spree at Middlesboro Walmart on Wednesday and Thursday. Approximately 350 children from all across the Tri-State area were each allowed to spend $140 on clothes and $60 on toys.

“This is great. It’s been going on for fifty-plus years now. I’ve only been a part of for the last 18 to 20. It’s one of those things that the community comes together and supports. We take about 350 kids total from 27 schools,” ROHO treasurer Steve Cambron said. “So it takes an army to put all of this together and couldn’t do this without the support of the community and the people who donated to the cause and help us do this shopping spree every year. This is our Super Bowl. All of the funds we raise, all of our efforts go towards these two days.”

Children are chosen based on need by the faculty and staff from all of the elementary schools in Bell County, Middlesboro Independent, Pineville Independent, all of Lee County, Virginia and all of Claiborne and Union counties in Tennessee.

The ROHOs pair each child with a volunteer shopper to take them around the store and track their spending. In addition to the $200 shopping spree, Walmart donates a pair of shoes to each participating child. This year the children were also able to meet and pose for pictures with Santa and the Grinch while they shopped.

The shopping spree has been held since 1970 and continues to grow each year through the sponsorship of the ROHO Fishing Club. That first shopping spree had five children but the event has continued to grow each year through the generosity of the RoHo members, business sponsors and the many volunteers.

Walmart and its associates began their preparations for this very special event in September. “This is one of the events that we look forward to year-round,” Middlesboro Store Coach Ashley Howard said. “We prepare for it all year and support the ROHOs any way we can whether it’s through their fishing tournament or by volunteering. Anything that anybody needs to make it a really special day for the kids. We try to have characters here when they come, give them treat bags — we just go all out to show the kids how important they are to us. We just appreciate being a part of this ROHO event and are thankful for what they do.”

Funds for the tournament are raised primarily through the annual ROHO Fishing Tournament, held the first weekend in May each year at Beach Island Marina on Norris Lake. Tickets for the fishing tournament are $5 and include entry into a drawing for door prizes. Businesses and individuals can also make donations or sponsor a child for the shopping spree for $200.

For more information about the ROHO club and their projects, visit their website at www.rohofishing.org.