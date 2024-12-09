Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 10 Published 5:19 pm Monday, December 9, 2024

Tuesday’s game between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) and the Miami Hurricanes (3-6) at Madison Square Garden is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-65 and heavily favors Tennessee to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 10.

According to our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 16.5-point spread in its matchup against Miami (FL). The over/under is currently listed at 142.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Email newsletter signup

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Tennessee -16.5

Tennessee -16.5 Point total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -3030, Miami (FL) +1200

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 82, Miami (FL) 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-16.5)

Tennessee (-16.5) Pick OU: Over (142.5)

Tennessee is 7-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Miami (FL)’s 2-7-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Volunteers are 4-4-0 and the Hurricanes are 5-4-0. The teams score 162.7 points per game, 20.2 more points than this matchup’s total.

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 26.8 points per game (scoring 83.4 points per game to rank 43rd in college basketball while allowing 56.6 per outing to rank second in college basketball) and have a +214 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee grabs 35.9 rebounds per game (63rd in college basketball) while allowing 22.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 13.0 boards per game.

Tennessee connects on 2.0 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.1 (80th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 7.1.

The Volunteers rank fourth in college basketball with 111.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth in college basketball defensively with 75.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.1 (137th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.9 (130th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game (posting 79.3 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and giving up 73.3 per outing, 239th in college basketball) and have a +54 scoring differential.

Miami (FL) wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It records 31.7 rebounds per game (254th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 27.3.

Miami (FL) knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (119th in college basketball) at a 33.5% rate (198th in college basketball), compared to the 8.3 its opponents make, shooting 36.4% from deep.

Miami (FL) and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hurricanes commit 9.0 per game (12th in college basketball) and force 9.6 (334th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.