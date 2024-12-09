Tennessee vs. Ohio State Dec. 21 Tickets & Start Time | CFP First Round Published 4:23 am Monday, December 9, 2024

The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) host the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET, and Ohio State is a 7.5 favorite.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State game info

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Tennessee vs. Ohio State statistical matchup

Ohio State Tennessee 423.8 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 462.6 (15th) 241.1 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.3 (4th) 169.4 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.5 (9th) 254.3 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.1 (63rd) 12 (27th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (42nd) 17 (60th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (31st)

Ohio State leaders

Dylan Sampson has run for 1,485 yards (123.8 per game) and 22 touchdowns in 12 games.

Also, Sampson has 19 catches for 141 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 12 games, Nico Iamaleava has thrown for 2,502 yards (208.5 per game), with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.7%.

In addition, Iamaleava has run for 317 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Dont’e Thornton has scored six TDs, hauling in 25 balls for 647 yards (53.9 per game).

Tennessee leaders

To go along with his 2,860 passing yards and 72.3% completion percentage this year, Will Howard has tallied 27 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Howard has been helping the offense on the ground, as he’s run for 137 yards (1.9 YPC) and seven rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

On 80 targets, Jeremiah Smith has 57 receptions (4.8 per game) for 934 yards and 10 TDs in 12 games.

Quinshon Judkins has piled up 805 rushing yards (67.1 yards per game) and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry in 12 games for the Buckeyes.

Judkins has put up 109 receiving yards and one touchdown on 15 catches as a receiver.

