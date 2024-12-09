Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, December 10 Published 11:12 pm Monday, December 9, 2024

Tuesday’s college basketball schedule includes five games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the Miami Hurricanes squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers. Keep scrolling for ATS picks for each matchup.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Miami Hurricanes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 82, Miami (FL) 65

Tennessee 82, Miami (FL) 65 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 17.2 points

Tennessee by 17.2 points Pick ATS: Tennessee (-16.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 87, Incarnate Word 59

Duke 87, Incarnate Word 59 Projected Favorite: Duke by 27.7 points

Duke by 27.7 points Pick ATS: Incarnate Word (+33.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Houston Cougars vs. Troy Trojans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 80, Troy 61

Houston 80, Troy 61 Projected Favorite: Houston by 19.6 points

Houston by 19.6 points Pick ATS: Troy (+24.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 79, Wisconsin 72

Illinois 79, Wisconsin 72 Projected Favorite: Illinois by 6.7 points

Illinois by 6.7 points Pick ATS: Wisconsin (+7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 14 Michigan Wolverines

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan 73, Arkansas 70

Michigan 73, Arkansas 70 Projected Favorite: Michigan by 3.3 points

Michigan by 3.3 points Pick ATS: Arkansas (+4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

