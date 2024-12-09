Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, December 10
Published 11:12 pm Monday, December 9, 2024
Tuesday’s college basketball schedule includes five games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the Miami Hurricanes squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers. Keep scrolling for ATS picks for each matchup.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Miami Hurricanes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 82, Miami (FL) 65
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 17.2 points
- Pick ATS: Tennessee (-16.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 87, Incarnate Word 59
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 27.7 points
- Pick ATS: Incarnate Word (+33.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Houston Cougars vs. Troy Trojans
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 80, Troy 61
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 19.6 points
- Pick ATS: Troy (+24.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Illinois 79, Wisconsin 72
- Projected Favorite: Illinois by 6.7 points
- Pick ATS: Wisconsin (+7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 14 Michigan Wolverines
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan 73, Arkansas 70
- Projected Favorite: Michigan by 3.3 points
- Pick ATS: Arkansas (+4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
