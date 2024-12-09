Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on TV or Streaming Live – December 10 Published 8:23 pm Monday, December 9, 2024

The Tuesday NHL schedule includes the Nashville Predators (7-15-6) hosting the Calgary Flames (13-10-5) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators are 15th in the Western Conference (20 points), while the Flames are ninth in the Western Conference (31 points).

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways D Roman Josi 28 7 16 23 46 16 F Filip Forsberg 28 9 8 17 38 18 F Ryan O’Reilly 26 5 9 14 21 10 F Jonathan Marchessault 28 5 8 13 37 3 F Steven Stamkos 28 7 6 13 15 9

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.18 (32nd)

2.18 (32nd) Goals Allowed: 3.14 (21st)

3.14 (21st) Shots: 29.4 (12th)

29.4 (12th) Shots Allowed: 29.8 (24th)

29.8 (24th) Power Play %: 18.82 (20th)

18.82 (20th) Penalty Kill %: 87.91 (1st)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

December 10 vs. Flames: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

December 12 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

December 14 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 17 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+

1:30 PM ET on ESPN+ December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Flames’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Jonathan Huberdeau 28 9 8 17 27 8 F Nazem Kadri 28 7 10 17 23 9 D MacKenzie Weegar 28 4 12 16 55 21 D Rasmus Andersson 28 6 9 15 38 17 F Connor Zary 28 6 8 14 24 5

Flames Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.54 (29th)

2.54 (29th) Goals Allowed: 2.96 (11th)

2.96 (11th) Shots: 29.9 (9th)

29.9 (9th) Shots Allowed: 29.8 (24th)

29.8 (24th) Power Play %: 20.73 (16th)

20.73 (16th) Penalty Kill %: 73.56 (27th)

Flames’ Upcoming Schedule

December 10 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

December 12 vs. Lightning: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

December 14 vs. Panthers: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 17 vs. Bruins: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 19 vs. Senators: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 21 vs. Blackhawks: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+

4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 28 at Sharks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 29 at Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 31 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 2 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 4 vs. Predators: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 7 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 8 at Kings: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 vs. Kings: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 13 at Blackhawks: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 at Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 vs. Sabres: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Wild: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

