Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10

Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game - December 10

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for Skjei available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei has averaged 21:11 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -4.
  • He has had at least one point in eight games, and has eight points in all.
  • Skjei has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 3.5% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.
  • In seven of the 25 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has had a point in eight of his 28 games this season.

Flames Defensive Insights

  • The Flames rank 16th in goals against, conceding 83 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
  • The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -12.
  • The Flames have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Flames

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Calgary
28 Games 1
8 Points 0
2 Goals 0
6 Assists 0

