Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for Skjei available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei has averaged 21:11 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -4.

He has had at least one point in eight games, and has eight points in all.

Skjei has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 3.5% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

In seven of the 25 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has had a point in eight of his 28 games this season.

Flames Defensive Insights

The Flames rank 16th in goals against, conceding 83 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.

The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -12.

The Flames have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Flames

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Calgary 28 Games 1 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

