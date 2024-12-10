Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10
Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for Skjei available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei has averaged 21:11 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -4.
- He has had at least one point in eight games, and has eight points in all.
- Skjei has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 3.5% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.
- In seven of the 25 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has had a point in eight of his 28 games this season.
Flames Defensive Insights
- The Flames rank 16th in goals against, conceding 83 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
- The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -12.
- The Flames have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Flames
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|28
|Games
|1
|8
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
