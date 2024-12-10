Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Cincinnati Bengals and their 27th-ranked passing defense (235.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Ridley’s game versus the Bengals this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy numbers.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 12.3 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 25.4 9 5 84 2 Week 11 @Vikings 9.8 6 4 58 0 Week 12 @Texans 14.3 6 5 93 0 Week 13 @Commanders 6.5 7 2 45 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 12.9 12 7 59 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

With 99 fantasy points (7.6 per game) in 2024, Ridley ranks 108th overall in the NFL and 28th at his position.

In his past three games, Ridley has picked up 19.7 fantasy points (6.6 per game). He has 197 receiving yards on 14 catches (25 targets) and zero touchdowns.

Ridley has accumulated 45.9 fantasy points (9.2 per game) in his past five games. He has 339 yards receiving, on 23 catches (40 targets), and two touchdowns.

In his best game of the season, Calvin Ridley finished with 20.7 fantasy points — four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 2 versus the New York Jets.

In his worst game of the season, Ridley finished with 0.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards, on three targets. That was in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

