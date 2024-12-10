Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will face the Cincinnati Bengals and their 27th-ranked pass defense (235.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Okonkwo worth starting? For insights into his matchup against the Bengals, we’ve got you covered.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 3.5

3.5 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3.9 4 2 19 0 Week 12 @Texans 14 1 1 70 1 Week 13 @Commanders 5.7 6 3 27 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.8 4 3 8 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

Ranked 30th at his position and 253rd overall in the league, Okonkwo has 39.7 fantasy points (3.1 per game).

Okonkwo has picked up 105 yards receiving, on seven catches (11 targets), with one touchdown and 16.5 fantasy points (5.5 per game) over his past three games.

Okonkwo has picked up 138 yards receiving, on 10 catches (16 targets), with one touchdown and an average of 4.0 fantasy points (19.8 total) in his past five games.

In Week 12 versus the Houston Texans, Chigoziem Okonkwo posted a season-high 13 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: one reception, 70 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, Okonkwo posted a season-low -0.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets.

