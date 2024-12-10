Claiborne Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for wanted felon Published 1:17 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Ralph E. Ray (Age 48) is wanted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Methamphetamine – 300 Grams or More: Possession of Schedule II – Fentanyl; Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

He is entered in NCIC with extradition within 50 states. He has contacts in Knoxville TN, Anderson County TN, and has been traveling to Nashville very frequently in the past week.

Ralph Ray has cut his ankle monitor and may be traveling with his girlfriend / fiancé

Tracy Ann Brooks. Ralph Ray is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know the whereabouts of Ralph Ray or Tracy Brooks please call 911 or contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-2501