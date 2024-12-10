Discover the Best Week 15 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

Published 4:39 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Week 15 NFL lineup has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions.

NFL prop bets for this week’s games are available, so if you’re interested in placing a bet or building a parlay, you’ll find those player props right here.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

Rams at 49ers

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 12
  • Location: Santa Clara, California
  • Brock Purdy Props: 237.5 PASS YDS (O: -120 | U: -110) / 19.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
  • Kyren Williams Props: 70.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 9.5 REC YDS (O: -120 | U: -110)

Ravens at Giants

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 15
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Dolphins at Texans

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 15
  • Location: Houston, Texas

Cowboys at Panthers

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 15
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Bengals at Titans

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 15
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Jets at Jaguars

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 15
  • Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Chiefs at Browns

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 15
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Commanders at Saints

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 15
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Patriots at Cardinals

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 15
  • Location: Glendale, Arizona

Bills at Lions

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 15
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan

Steelers at Eagles

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 15
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Colts at Broncos

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 15
  • Location: Denver, Colorado

Buccaneers at Chargers

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 15
  • Location: Inglewood, California

Packers at Seahawks

  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 15
  • Location: Seattle, Washington

Bears at Vikings

  • Game Time: 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 16
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Falcons at Raiders

  • Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 16
  • Location: Paradise, Nevada

