Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10
Published 5:23 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames play at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Flames game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -212, Under: +160)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg has averaged 19:09 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -12.
- He has picked up at least one point in 14 games, and has 17 points in all.
- Forsberg has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 9.2%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (28 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 14 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Flames Defensive Insights
- The Flames have allowed 83 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.
- The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -12.
- The Flames are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Forsberg vs. Flames
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|28
|Games
|1
|17
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.