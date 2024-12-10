Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10

Published 5:23 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game - December 10

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames play at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Flames game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -212, Under: +160)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg has averaged 19:09 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -12.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 14 games, and has 17 points in all.
  • Forsberg has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 9.2%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (28 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in 14 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Flames Defensive Insights

  • The Flames have allowed 83 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.
  • The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -12.
  • The Flames are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Flames

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Calgary
28 Games 1
17 Points 0
9 Goals 0
8 Assists 0

