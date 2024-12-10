Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10 Published 5:23 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames play at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Flames game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -212, Under: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -212, Under: +160) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg has averaged 19:09 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -12.

He has picked up at least one point in 14 games, and has 17 points in all.

Forsberg has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 9.2%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (28 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 14 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Flames Defensive Insights

The Flames have allowed 83 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.

The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -12.

The Flames are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Flames

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Calgary 28 Games 1 17 Points 0 9 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.