Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10 Published 5:23 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

The Nashville Predators, featuring Gustav Nyquist, play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props against the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist has averaged 17:43 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -15.

Nyquist has gotten at least one point in eight games, with 10 points in total.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (28 opportunities).

Through 28 games played this season, he has put up 10 points, with two multi-point games.

Flames Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Flames are allowing 83 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 16th in league action.

The team’s -12 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.

The Flames have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Flames

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Calgary 28 Games 1 10 Points 0 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

