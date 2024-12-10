Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10

Published 5:23 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, featuring Gustav Nyquist, play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props against the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist has averaged 17:43 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -15.
  • Nyquist has gotten at least one point in eight games, with 10 points in total.
  • Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
  • Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (28 opportunities).
  • Through 28 games played this season, he has put up 10 points, with two multi-point games.

Flames Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Flames are allowing 83 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 16th in league action.
  • The team’s -12 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Flames have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Flames

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Calgary
28 Games 1
10 Points 0
6 Goals 0
4 Assists 0

