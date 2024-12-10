Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10
Published 5:23 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024
The Nashville Predators, featuring Gustav Nyquist, play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props against the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)
Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist has averaged 17:43 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -15.
- Nyquist has gotten at least one point in eight games, with 10 points in total.
- Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
- Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (28 opportunities).
- Through 28 games played this season, he has put up 10 points, with two multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Flames Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Flames are allowing 83 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 16th in league action.
- The team’s -12 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Flames have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Nyquist vs. Flames
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|28
|Games
|1
|10
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.