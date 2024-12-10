Hawks vs. Timberwolves Tickets Available – Monday, Dec. 23 Published 5:23 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

On Monday, December 23, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks (13-12) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-11) at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSN.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Tickets

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSN

FDSSE and FDSN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Timberwolves 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Timberwolves 117.1 Points Avg. 110.5 119.8 Points Allowed Avg. 107 46.3% Field Goal % 46.5% 34.1% Three Point % 37.5%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s statline this season includes 20.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 12.2 assists per game for the Hawks.

So far this season, Clint Capela averages 10.2 points, 1.4 assists and 9.3 rebounds per contest.

Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, connecting on 2.6 per game.

Dyson Daniels grabs 3.2 steals per game. Jalen Johnson collects 1.1 blocks an outing.

Timberwolves’ Top Players

Anthony Edwards racks up 26.4 points per game. He also contributes 5.4 rebounds and four assists per game this season.

This season, Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.6 points, two assists and 11 rebounds per game.

Julius Randle also chips in with 20.4 points, four assists and seven rebounds per game.

Edwards makes 4.5 treys per game.

Edwards’ 1.4 steals and Gobert’s 1.5 blocks per game are key to the Timberwolves’ defensive production.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/6 Lakers W 134-132 Home -4.5 12/8 Nuggets L 141-111 Home -1.5 12/11 Knicks – Away – 12/19 Spurs – Away – 12/21 Grizzlies – Home – 12/23 Timberwolves – Home – 12/26 Bulls – Home – 12/28 Heat – Home – 12/29 Raptors – Away – 1/1 Nuggets – Away – 1/3 Lakers – Away –

Timberwolves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/8 Warriors L 114-106 Away +1.5 12/13 Lakers – Home – 12/15 Spurs – Away – 12/19 Knicks – Home – 12/21 Warriors – Home – 12/23 Hawks – Away – 12/25 Mavericks – Away – 12/27 Rockets – Away – 12/29 Spurs – Home – 12/31 Thunder – Away – 1/2 Celtics – Home –

