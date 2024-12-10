Hawks vs. Timberwolves Tickets Available – Monday, Dec. 23
Published 5:23 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024
On Monday, December 23, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks (13-12) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-11) at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSN.
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSN
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Timberwolves 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Timberwolves
|117.1
|Points Avg.
|110.5
|119.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|107
|46.3%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|34.1%
|Three Point %
|37.5%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s statline this season includes 20.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 12.2 assists per game for the Hawks.
- So far this season, Clint Capela averages 10.2 points, 1.4 assists and 9.3 rebounds per contest.
- Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, connecting on 2.6 per game.
- Dyson Daniels grabs 3.2 steals per game. Jalen Johnson collects 1.1 blocks an outing.
Timberwolves’ Top Players
- Anthony Edwards racks up 26.4 points per game. He also contributes 5.4 rebounds and four assists per game this season.
- This season, Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.6 points, two assists and 11 rebounds per game.
- Julius Randle also chips in with 20.4 points, four assists and seven rebounds per game.
- Edwards makes 4.5 treys per game.
- Edwards’ 1.4 steals and Gobert’s 1.5 blocks per game are key to the Timberwolves’ defensive production.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/6
|Lakers
|W 134-132
|Home
|-4.5
|12/8
|Nuggets
|L 141-111
|Home
|-1.5
|12/11
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/19
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|12/28
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|12/29
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|1/1
|Nuggets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/3
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
Timberwolves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/8
|Warriors
|L 114-106
|Away
|+1.5
|12/13
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/15
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|12/19
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|12/21
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/25
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/27
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|12/29
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|12/31
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|1/2
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
