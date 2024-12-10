Highlights from Harrogate’s Christmas Parade
Published 3:32 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Cars lined Highway 63 in front of H.Y. Livesay for the second annual Harrogate Christmas Parade on Saturday afternoon.
Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived on the back of the Harrogate Fire Department’s Ladder 10.
Grand Marshal Linda Fultz waves to the crowd during the Harrogate Christmas Parade.
U.S. Marine Corp Cpl. O’Dell Keene, who served in Guantanamo from 1959-61, was one of the local veterans honored in Saturday’s parade.
One of the minions from the Backwoods Paving float stops to greet a young fan along the parade route.
The conductor passes out bags of popcorn from MCHC’s Polar Express float, the theme for this year was Christmas movies.
Members of the Cumberland Gap High School marching band make their way along the parade route.
Harrogate hosted it’s second annual Christmas parade on Saturday afternoon along Highway 63. Local veterans were honored, several local businesses, churches and other organizations entered floats, former Mayor Linda Fultz served as the Grand Marshal. Area police, fire departments and the Claiborne Rescue Squad all participated as well as the Cumberland Gap High School marching band.