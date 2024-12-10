Highlights from Harrogate’s Christmas Parade

Published 3:32 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

By Jay Compton

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Harrogate hosted it’s second annual Christmas parade on Saturday afternoon along Highway 63. Local veterans were honored, several local businesses, churches and other organizations entered floats, former Mayor Linda Fultz served as the Grand Marshal. Area police, fire departments and the Claiborne Rescue Squad all participated as well as the Cumberland Gap High School marching band.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Claiborne Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for wanted felon

ROHOs treat 350 area kids to annual Christmas shopping spree

Cumberland Gap sweeps Claiborne, Lady Panther Beeler sets school record with 41 points

3 arrested on multiple drug charges after traffic stop on Hwy. 33

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup