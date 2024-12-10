Highlights from Harrogate’s Christmas Parade Published 3:32 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Harrogate hosted it’s second annual Christmas parade on Saturday afternoon along Highway 63. Local veterans were honored, several local businesses, churches and other organizations entered floats, former Mayor Linda Fultz served as the Grand Marshal. Area police, fire departments and the Claiborne Rescue Squad all participated as well as the Cumberland Gap High School marching band.