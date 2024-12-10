How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 10

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, December 10

There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature SEC teams. That includes the Michigan Wolverines versus the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Today’s SEC Games

Miami Hurricanes at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 14 Michigan Wolverines at Arkansas Razorbacks

