How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 10 Published 9:13 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature SEC teams. That includes the Michigan Wolverines versus the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Today’s SEC Games

Miami Hurricanes at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

No. 14 Michigan Wolverines at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

