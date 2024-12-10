How to Watch Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream – December 10

Published 7:12 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) look to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Miami Hurricanes (3-6) on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Volunteers have a 52.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 46% of shots the Hurricanes’ opponents have hit.
  • Tennessee is 7-0 when it shoots better than 46% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 63rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 253rd.
  • The Volunteers put up 10.1 more points per game (83.4) than the Hurricanes give up (73.3).
  • Tennessee is 7-0 when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

  • The Hurricanes’ 48.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.5 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (35.4%).
  • Miami (FL) has compiled a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.4% from the field.
  • The Hurricanes are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 74th.
  • The Hurricanes put up an average of 79.3 points per game, 22.7 more points than the 56.6 the Volunteers give up.
  • Miami (FL) has a 3-6 record when giving up fewer than 83.4 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Offensively Tennessee fared better at home last year, posting 82.6 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game in away games.
  • The Volunteers ceded 62.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.3 in away games.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Tennessee performed better at home last season, making 9.3 threes per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Miami (FL) put up more points at home (80.3 per game) than away (69.2) last season.
  • The Hurricanes conceded 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.6 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.7%) than at home (36.6%) too.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2024 Baylor W 77-62 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/27/2024 UT Martin W 78-35 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2024 Syracuse W 96-70 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/10/2024 Miami (FL) Madison Square Garden
12/14/2024 @ Illinois State Farm Center
12/17/2024 Western Carolina Thompson-Boling Arena

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2024 Charleston Southern L 83-79 Watsco Center
12/3/2024 Arkansas L 76-73 Watsco Center
12/7/2024 Clemson L 65-55 Watsco Center
12/10/2024 Tennessee Madison Square Garden
12/15/2024 Presbyterian Watsco Center
12/21/2024 Mount St. Mary’s Watsco Center

