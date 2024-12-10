How to Watch Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream – December 10
Published 7:12 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024
The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) look to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Miami Hurricanes (3-6) on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 52.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 46% of shots the Hurricanes’ opponents have hit.
- Tennessee is 7-0 when it shoots better than 46% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 63rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 253rd.
- The Volunteers put up 10.1 more points per game (83.4) than the Hurricanes give up (73.3).
- Tennessee is 7-0 when scoring more than 73.3 points.
Stream Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes’ 48.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.5 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (35.4%).
- Miami (FL) has compiled a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.4% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 74th.
- The Hurricanes put up an average of 79.3 points per game, 22.7 more points than the 56.6 the Volunteers give up.
- Miami (FL) has a 3-6 record when giving up fewer than 83.4 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Offensively Tennessee fared better at home last year, posting 82.6 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game in away games.
- The Volunteers ceded 62.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.3 in away games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Tennessee performed better at home last season, making 9.3 threes per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Miami (FL) put up more points at home (80.3 per game) than away (69.2) last season.
- The Hurricanes conceded 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.6 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.7%) than at home (36.6%) too.
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2024
|Baylor
|W 77-62
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/27/2024
|UT Martin
|W 78-35
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2024
|Syracuse
|W 96-70
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/10/2024
|Miami (FL)
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Madison Square Garden
|12/14/2024
|@ Illinois
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|State Farm Center
|12/17/2024
|Western Carolina
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2024
|Charleston Southern
|L 83-79
|Watsco Center
|12/3/2024
|Arkansas
|L 76-73
|Watsco Center
|12/7/2024
|Clemson
|L 65-55
|Watsco Center
|12/10/2024
|Tennessee
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Madison Square Garden
|12/15/2024
|Presbyterian
|–
|Watsco Center
|12/21/2024
|Mount St. Mary’s
|–
|Watsco Center
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.