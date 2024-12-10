How to Watch Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream – December 10 Published 7:12 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) look to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Miami Hurricanes (3-6) on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 52.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 46% of shots the Hurricanes’ opponents have hit.

Tennessee is 7-0 when it shoots better than 46% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 63rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 253rd.

The Volunteers put up 10.1 more points per game (83.4) than the Hurricanes give up (73.3).

Tennessee is 7-0 when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes’ 48.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.5 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (35.4%).

Miami (FL) has compiled a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.4% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 74th.

The Hurricanes put up an average of 79.3 points per game, 22.7 more points than the 56.6 the Volunteers give up.

Miami (FL) has a 3-6 record when giving up fewer than 83.4 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Offensively Tennessee fared better at home last year, posting 82.6 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game in away games.

The Volunteers ceded 62.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.3 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, Tennessee performed better at home last season, making 9.3 threes per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Miami (FL) put up more points at home (80.3 per game) than away (69.2) last season.

The Hurricanes conceded 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.6 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.7%) than at home (36.6%) too.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2024 Baylor W 77-62 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/27/2024 UT Martin W 78-35 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/3/2024 Syracuse W 96-70 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/10/2024 Miami (FL) Madison Square Garden 12/14/2024 @ Illinois State Farm Center 12/17/2024 Western Carolina – Thompson-Boling Arena

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/30/2024 Charleston Southern L 83-79 Watsco Center 12/3/2024 Arkansas L 76-73 Watsco Center 12/7/2024 Clemson L 65-55 Watsco Center 12/10/2024 Tennessee Madison Square Garden 12/15/2024 Presbyterian – Watsco Center 12/21/2024 Mount St. Mary's – Watsco Center

