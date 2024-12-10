How to Watch the Knicks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (13-12) will look to continue a three-game road winning streak when they take on the New York Knicks (15-9) on December 11, 2024 at Madison Square Garden.
Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Knicks Stats Insights
- This season, the Knicks have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is three% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.
- New York is 13-5 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Hawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 26th.
- The Knicks record 117.8 points per game, just two fewer points than the 119.8 the Hawks allow.
- New York is 8-2 when scoring more than 119.8 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
- Atlanta has put together an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Hawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 24th.
- The Hawks average 6.1 more points per game (117.1) than the Knicks allow (111).
- When it scores more than 111 points, Atlanta is 11-7.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Knicks are averaging three more points per game (119.4) than they are on the road (116.4).
- New York cedes 106.4 points per game at home this season, compared to 114.9 in road games.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Knicks have performed better at home this season, making 14.5 per game, compared to 14.4 away from home. Meanwhile, they’ve put up a 39.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 40.1% mark when playing on the road.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks put up more points per game at home (118.5) than away (115.6), but also allow more at home (121.2) than away (118.3).
- At home, Atlanta allows 121.2 points per game. Away, it allows 118.3.
- At home the Hawks are picking up 29.7 assists per game, 0.6 less than on the road (30.3).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mitchell Robinson
|Out
|Ankle
|Josh Hart
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Questionable
|Knee
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Jalen Johnson
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|De’Andre Hunter
|Questionable
|Knee
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Achilles