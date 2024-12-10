How to Watch the Knicks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11 Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (13-12) will look to continue a three-game road winning streak when they take on the New York Knicks (15-9) on December 11, 2024 at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, FDSSE

ESPN, MSG, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, the Knicks have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is three% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.

New York is 13-5 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Hawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 26th.

The Knicks record 117.8 points per game, just two fewer points than the 119.8 the Hawks allow.

New York is 8-2 when scoring more than 119.8 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

Atlanta has put together an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 24th.

The Hawks average 6.1 more points per game (117.1) than the Knicks allow (111).

When it scores more than 111 points, Atlanta is 11-7.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Knicks are averaging three more points per game (119.4) than they are on the road (116.4).

New York cedes 106.4 points per game at home this season, compared to 114.9 in road games.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Knicks have performed better at home this season, making 14.5 per game, compared to 14.4 away from home. Meanwhile, they’ve put up a 39.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 40.1% mark when playing on the road.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up more points per game at home (118.5) than away (115.6), but also allow more at home (121.2) than away (118.3).

At home, Atlanta allows 121.2 points per game. Away, it allows 118.3.

At home the Hawks are picking up 29.7 assists per game, 0.6 less than on the road (30.3).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Mitchell Robinson Out Ankle Josh Hart Questionable Ankle Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable Knee

Hawks Injuries