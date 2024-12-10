How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 10

Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, December 10

There are two games featuring a ranked team on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Ball State Cardinals at No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Fresno State Bulldogs at No. 5 USC Trojans

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

