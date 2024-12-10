Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10 Published 5:23 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames meet on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 28 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -12.

He has accumulated at least one point in 10 games, and has 13 points in all.

Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.

Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 28 opportunities).

In 28 games played this season, he has put up 13 points, with three multi-point games.

Flames Defensive Insights

The Flames rank 16th in goals against, allowing 83 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.

The team’s -12 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.

The Flames have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Flames

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Calgary 28 Games 1 13 Points 0 5 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

