Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10

Published 5:23 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames meet on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 28 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -12.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 10 games, and has 13 points in all.
  • Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 28 opportunities).
  • In 28 games played this season, he has put up 13 points, with three multi-point games.

Flames Defensive Insights

  • The Flames rank 16th in goals against, allowing 83 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.
  • The team’s -12 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Flames have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Flames

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Calgary
28 Games 1
13 Points 0
5 Goals 0
8 Assists 0

