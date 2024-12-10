Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10
Published 5:23 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames meet on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 28 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -12.
- He has accumulated at least one point in 10 games, and has 13 points in all.
- Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
- Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 28 opportunities).
- In 28 games played this season, he has put up 13 points, with three multi-point games.
Flames Defensive Insights
- The Flames rank 16th in goals against, allowing 83 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.
- The team’s -12 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Flames have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Flames
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|28
|Games
|1
|13
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.