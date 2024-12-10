Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status – Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report December 11 Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Currently, the New York Knicks (15-9) have three players on the injury report, including Karl-Anthony Towns, for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (13-12) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hawks have five injured players, including Trae Young, for the matchup.

The Knicks are coming off of a 113-108 win against the Raptors in their most recent outing on Monday. Towns scored a team-leading 24 points for the Knicks in the win.

The Hawks’ most recent game was a 141-111 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday. De’Andre Hunter recorded 20 points, three rebounds and one assist for the Hawks.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Josh Hart SG Questionable Ankle 13.9 8.3 5.5 Karl-Anthony Towns C Questionable Knee 25.1 13.3 3.1 Mitchell Robinson C Out Ankle

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal Jalen Johnson SF Questionable Shoulder 19.8 9.9 5.5 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Quadricep 12.4 3.7 2.1 De’Andre Hunter SF Questionable Knee 19.3 4 1.3 Trae Young PG Questionable Achilles 20.9 3.9 12.2

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN, MSG, and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -6.5 237.5

