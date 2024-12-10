Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status – Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report December 11
Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Currently, the New York Knicks (15-9) have three players on the injury report, including Karl-Anthony Towns, for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (13-12) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hawks have five injured players, including Trae Young, for the matchup.
The Knicks are coming off of a 113-108 win against the Raptors in their most recent outing on Monday. Towns scored a team-leading 24 points for the Knicks in the win.
The Hawks’ most recent game was a 141-111 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday. De’Andre Hunter recorded 20 points, three rebounds and one assist for the Hawks.
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Josh Hart
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|13.9
|8.3
|5.5
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|Questionable
|Knee
|25.1
|13.3
|3.1
|Mitchell Robinson
|C
|Out
|Ankle
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|19.8
|9.9
|5.5
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|12.4
|3.7
|2.1
|De’Andre Hunter
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|19.3
|4
|1.3
|Trae Young
|PG
|Questionable
|Achilles
|20.9
|3.9
|12.2
Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN, MSG, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
