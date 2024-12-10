Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – December 11 Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks’ (13-12) injury report has two players listed heading into a Wednesday, December 11 game against the New York Knicks (15-9, one injured player) at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Knicks won on Monday 113-108 over the Raptors. Karl-Anthony Towns put up 24 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for the Knicks.

The Hawks enter this contest following a 141-111 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday. De’Andre Hunter scored a team-leading 20 points for the Hawks in the loss.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mitchell Robinson C Out Ankle

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal Jalen Johnson SF Questionable Shoulder 19.8 9.9 5.5

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN, MSG, and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -6.5 237.5

