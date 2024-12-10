Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Mason Rudolph and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (235.2 yards conceded per game).

Is Rudolph’s game against the Bengals this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy numbers.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 0.2

0.2 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Dolphins 3.4 9-for-17 85 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.9 25-for-40 215 1 1 5 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 19.5 22-for-38 266 1 2 4 29 1 Week 9 @Patriots 17.5 20-for-33 240 2 1 4 19 0

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Stats

With 50.3 fantasy points (12.6 per game), Rudolph is 38th at his position and 222nd in the NFL.

Rudolph has picked up 46.9 fantasy points (15.6 per game) during his past three games. He has connected on 67 of 111 passes for 721 yards, throwing for four touchdowns with four interceptions, and has run for 61 yards on 13 carries tacking on one TD.

Mason Rudolph picked up 19.5 fantasy points — 22-of-38 (57.9%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD — in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, his best game of the season.

Rudolph accumulated 3.4 fantasy points — 9-of-17 (52.9%), 85 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

