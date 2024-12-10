NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 11
Published 10:18 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Today’s NBA lineup features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets.
Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 11
New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Knicks -6.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 10.4 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Rockets -1.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 4.9 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: TNT, SCHN, and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
