NFL Week 15 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks
Published 11:17 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024
What’s the best wager to make, considering each of the 16 games on the NFL’s Week 15 slate? Our favorite point-spread selection is Vikings -7, but we have lots more tips for you, which could lead to parlay possibilities, in this article.
Best Week 15 Spread Bets
LAR-SF | DAL-CAR | BUF-DET | MIA-HOU | TB-LAC
Pick: Rams +2.5 vs. 49ers
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 1.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: 49ers -2.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 12
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Cowboys +2.5 vs. Panthers
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cowboys by 1.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Panthers -2.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Lions -2.5 vs. Bills
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
- Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 8.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -2.5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texans -3 vs. Dolphins
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 10.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Texans -3
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Buccaneers +3 vs. Chargers
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 0.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chargers -3
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Week 15 Total Bets
Under 54.5 – Bills vs. Lions
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
- Projected Total: 50.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 42.5 – Steelers vs. Eagles
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Total: 43.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 46.5 – Packers vs. Seahawks
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks
- Projected Total: 46.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 45.5 – Buccaneers vs. Chargers
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Total: 44.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 43.5 – Bears vs. Vikings
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Total: 42.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 16
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
