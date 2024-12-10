Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans will play the Cincinnati Bengals and their 27th-ranked passing defense (235.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Westbrook-Ikhine be a player that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup versus the Bengals? Prior to making that decision, here’s a look at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 19.7 6 2 117 1 Week 12 @Texans 12.8 5 2 48 1 Week 13 @Commanders 21.1 8 3 61 2 Week 14 @Jaguars 2.9 2 1 19 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

With 86.4 fantasy points (8.6 per game) in 2024, Westbrook-Ikhine is ranked 133rd overall in the NFL and 39th at his position.

In his past three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has picked up 30.8 fantasy points (10.3 per game). He has 128 receiving yards on six catches (15 targets) and three touchdowns.

In his past five games, Westbrook-Ikhine has picked up 51.6 fantasy points (10.3 per game). He has 276 receiving yards on 11 catches (24 targets) and four touchdowns.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine picked up 18.1 fantasy points — three receptions, 61 yards and two touchdowns — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 versus the Washington Commanders.

Westbrook-Ikhine accumulated 1.9 fantasy points — one reception, 19 yards, on two targets — in his worst game of the season. That was last week versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Add Westbrook-Ikhine to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!