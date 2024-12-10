Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10

Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi has averaged 25:40 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -20.
  • He has had at least one point in 15 games, and has 23 points in all.
  • On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.
  • Josi averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.1%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 15 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 28 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in 15 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.

Flames Defensive Insights

  • The Flames have conceded 83 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 16th in league action in goals against.
  • The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -12.
  • The Flames are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Flames

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Calgary
28 Games 1
23 Points 0
7 Goals 0
16 Assists 0

