Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10
Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi has averaged 25:40 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -20.
- He has had at least one point in 15 games, and has 23 points in all.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.
- Josi averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.1%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 15 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 28 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 15 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.
Flames Defensive Insights
- The Flames have conceded 83 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 16th in league action in goals against.
- The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -12.
- The Flames are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Flames
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|28
|Games
|1
|23
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|16
|Assists
|0
