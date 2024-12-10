Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi has averaged 25:40 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -20.

He has had at least one point in 15 games, and has 23 points in all.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.

Josi averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.1%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 15 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 28 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 15 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.

Flames Defensive Insights

The Flames have conceded 83 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 16th in league action in goals against.

The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -12.

The Flames are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Flames

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Calgary 28 Games 1 23 Points 0 7 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

