Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10 Published 5:23 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Flames matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -16, in 18:09 per game on the ice.

Stamkos has 13 points overall, picking up at least one point in 10 different games.

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (28 opportunities).

In 28 games played this season, he has recorded 13 points, with three multi-point games.

Flames Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Flames are allowing 83 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 16th in league play.

The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -12.

The Flames are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Flames

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Calgary 28 Games 1 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

