Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10
Published 5:23 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Flames matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -16, in 18:09 per game on the ice.
- Stamkos has 13 points overall, picking up at least one point in 10 different games.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
- He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (28 opportunities).
- In 28 games played this season, he has recorded 13 points, with three multi-point games.
Flames Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Flames are allowing 83 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 16th in league play.
- The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -12.
- The Flames are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Flames
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|28
|Games
|1
|13
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
