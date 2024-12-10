Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10

Published 5:23 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game - December 10

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Flames matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -16, in 18:09 per game on the ice.
  • Stamkos has 13 points overall, picking up at least one point in 10 different games.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
  • He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (28 opportunities).
  • In 28 games played this season, he has recorded 13 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Flames Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Flames are allowing 83 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 16th in league play.
  • The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -12.
  • The Flames are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Flames

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Calgary
28 Games 1
13 Points 0
7 Goals 0
6 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game - December 10

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game - December 10

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game - December 10

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game - December 10

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup