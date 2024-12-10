Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will face the Cincinnati Bengals and their 23rd-ranked run defense (130.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Pollard be someone that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game against the Bengals? Before making that call, here’s a look at the stats and trends you need to know.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18.4 28 128 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Chargers 10.3 9 44 0 4 19 0 Week 11 @Vikings 4.9 9 15 0 2 14 0 Week 12 @Texans 21.9 24 119 1 3 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 8.8 8 35 0 4 33 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 14.4 21 102 0 2 22 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

With 139 fantasy points (10.7 per game), Pollard is 18th at his position and 47th in the league.

In his past three games, Pollard has accumulated 36.1 fantasy points (12.0 per game). He has rushed for 256 yards on 53 carries, with one touchdown, and has 65 yards receiving on nine catches (13 targets).

Looking at his past five games, Pollard has averaged 9.1 fantasy points (45.3 total). He has rushed for 315 yards on 71 carries, with one touchdown, and has 98 yards receiving on 15 catches (21 targets).

Tony Pollard picked up 18.9 fantasy points — 24 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 12 versus the Houston Texans.

In his worst game of the season, Pollard finished with 2.9 fantasy points — 6 carries, 14 yards. That was in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

Add Pollard to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!