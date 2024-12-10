Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Running back Tyjae Spears has a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked run defense in the NFL (130.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Spears worth starting in fantasy this week? Read on as we dig into his upcoming matchup versus the Bengals.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2.8 3 0 0 2 8 0 Week 13 @Commanders 0.3 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.3 6 21 0 1 2 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Spears is 64th at his position, and 271st overall in the NFL, with 33.5 fantasy points (3.7 per game).

In his past three games, Spears has accumulated 3.4 fantasy points (1.1 per game). He has rushed for 24 yards on 10 carries, with zero touchdowns, and has 10 yards receiving on three catches (five targets).

Spears has averaged 2.2 fantasy points (accumulating 11.2 total) in his past five games. He has 23 carries for 98 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 14 receiving yards on six catches (eight targets).

Tyjae Spears accumulated 9.9 fantasy points — 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

In his worst game of the season, Spears finished with 0.3 fantasy points — 1 carry, 3 yards. That was in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders.

