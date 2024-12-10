Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Tyler Boyd and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (235.2 yards allowed per game).

Is Boyd a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep scrolling as we dive into his upcoming matchup against the Bengals.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 3.8

3.8 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 4.4 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.3 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 5.4 3 2 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 11.5 6 6 55 0 Week 13 @Commanders 6.7 4 3 37 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 1.7 4 1 7 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

Boyd is 99th at his position, and 279th overall in the league, with 32 fantasy points (2.7 per game).

Boyd has accumulated 9.9 fantasy points (3.3 per game) in his past three games. He has 99 yards receiving, on 10 catches (14 targets), and zero touchdowns.

In his past five games, Boyd has picked up 13.6 fantasy points (2.7 per game). He has 133 receiving yards on 12 catches (17 targets) and zero touchdowns.

In Week 12 against the Houston Texans, Tyler Boyd posted a season-high 5.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: six receptions, 55 yards.

In his worst game of the season, Boyd finished with 0.3 fantasy points — zero receptions, zero yards, on targets. That was in Week 9 against the New England Patriots.

