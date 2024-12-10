Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 10?
Published 12:24 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- In five of 28 games this season, Marchessault has scored — but just one goal each time.
- He has taken three shots in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- He takes three shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are giving up 83 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|18:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:27
|Away
|W 5-3
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
