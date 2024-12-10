Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 10? Published 12:24 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In five of 28 games this season, Marchessault has scored — but just one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

He takes three shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are giving up 83 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:43 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 1 1 18:10 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 16:27 Away W 5-3

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

