Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis will be up against the 27th-ranked pass defense of the Cincinnati Bengals (235.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Levis’ game versus the Bengals this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy numbers.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0 Week 10 @Chargers 19.1 18-for-23 175 2 0 5 41 0 Week 11 @Vikings 15.6 17-for-31 295 1 1 7 18 0 Week 12 @Texans 16.1 18-for-24 278 2 1 8 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 16.2 18-for-37 212 2 0 2 -3 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 7 19-for-32 168 0 0 1 3 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

Ranked 31st at his position and 86th overall in the league, Levis has 112.6 fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Levis has accumulated 39.3 fantasy points (13.1 per game) in his past three games. He has connected on 55 of 93 passes for 658 yards, throwing for four touchdowns with one interception, and has run for 10 yards on 11 carries.

Levis has picked up 74 fantasy points (14.8 per game) in his past five games. He has connected on 90 of 147 passes for 1,128 yards, throwing for seven touchdowns with two interceptions, and has run for 10 yards on 23 carries.

In his best game of the season — Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers — Will Levis finished with 19.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 18-of-23 (78.3%), 175 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 41 yards.

In his worst game of the season, Levis finished with -0.5 fantasy points — 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

