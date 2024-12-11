College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 11 Published 3:44 am Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Wednesday’s college basketball slate in the SEC features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Colgate Raiders and the Kentucky Wildcats. Continue reading for all our predictions against the spread.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Kentucky -30.5 vs. Colgate

Matchup: Colgate Raiders at Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky -30.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 11

December 11 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

