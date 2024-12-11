December 11 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:16 am Wednesday, December 11, 2024

The matchups in a Wednesday NHL slate that shouldn’t be missed include the New York Rangers playing the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

If you are looking for live coverage of Wednesday’s NHL play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch December 11 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream New York Rangers @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET TNT Max Anaheim Ducks @ Ottawa Senators 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.