How to Pick the Stars vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 12 Published 12:36 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Wanting to make some bets on the upcoming game (Thursday at 8:00 PM ET) between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center? Below, we submit our best bets, along with our picks and projections for this matchup.

Stars vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.7 goals)

This season, Dallas and its opponent have combined to outscore Thursday’s total of 6 goals 15 times.

This season, 11 of Nashville’s games have featured more than 6 goals.

The Stars score 3.37 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.21, adding up to 0.4 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.

The 5.7 goals per game these two teams concede are 0.3 less than the over/under set for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Stars Moneyline: -201

In the 22 times this season the Stars have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 15-7 in those games.

Dallas is 5-2 when playing with moneyline odds of -201 or shorter (71.4% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Stars have a 66.8% chance to win.

Predators Moneyline: +167

Nashville is yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season (in 11 opportunities).

The Predators are winless in games with moneyline odds of +167 or longer (in one chance).

Nashville’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 37.5% to win this contest.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Dallas 4, Nashville 2

Stars Points Leaders

One of Dallas’ top offensive players this season is Matt Duchene, who has put up 29 points in 27 games.

Mason Marchment is another of Dallas’ important contributors currently with 27 total points (12 goals and 15 assists) to his name.

Through 19 games, Tyler Seguin has proven himself as a scoring option for Dallas. He has 20 points (nine goals and 11 assists).

Jake Oettinger (14-6-0) has a 2.4 goals against average and a save percentage of .912 for Dallas.

Predators Points Leaders

Nashville’s Roman Josi has recorded 16 assists and seven goals in 29 games, good for 23 points.

Filip Forsberg’s 19 points this season, including nine goals and 10 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.

Jonathan Marchessault has seven goals and eight assists for Dallas.

Juuse Saros has a record of 6-13-5 in 24 games this season, conceding 64 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 629 saves and a .908 save percentage, 24th in the league.

Stars’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/4/2024 Kings L 3-2 Away -118 12/6/2024 Golden Knights L 3-2 Away -142 12/8/2024 Flames W 6-2 Home -231 12/12/2024 Predators – Home -201 12/14/2024 Blues – Home – 12/16/2024 Capitals – Home – 12/18/2024 Maple Leafs – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/5/2024 Canadiens L 3-0 Away -131 12/7/2024 Senators L 3-1 Away +105 12/10/2024 Flames L 4-3 Home -189 12/12/2024 Stars – Away +167 12/14/2024 Avalanche – Away – 12/17/2024 Rangers – Home – 12/19/2024 Penguins – Home –

Dallas vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

