How to Pick the Stars vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 12
Published 12:36 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Wanting to make some bets on the upcoming game (Thursday at 8:00 PM ET) between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center? Below, we submit our best bets, along with our picks and projections for this matchup.
Stars vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.7 goals)
- This season, Dallas and its opponent have combined to outscore Thursday’s total of 6 goals 15 times.
- This season, 11 of Nashville’s games have featured more than 6 goals.
- The Stars score 3.37 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.21, adding up to 0.4 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.
- The 5.7 goals per game these two teams concede are 0.3 less than the over/under set for this contest.
Moneyline Pick
Stars Moneyline: -201
- In the 22 times this season the Stars have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 15-7 in those games.
- Dallas is 5-2 when playing with moneyline odds of -201 or shorter (71.4% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Stars have a 66.8% chance to win.
Predators Moneyline: +167
- Nashville is yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season (in 11 opportunities).
- The Predators are winless in games with moneyline odds of +167 or longer (in one chance).
- Nashville’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 37.5% to win this contest.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Dallas 4, Nashville 2
Stars Points Leaders
- One of Dallas’ top offensive players this season is Matt Duchene, who has put up 29 points in 27 games.
- Mason Marchment is another of Dallas’ important contributors currently with 27 total points (12 goals and 15 assists) to his name.
- Through 19 games, Tyler Seguin has proven himself as a scoring option for Dallas. He has 20 points (nine goals and 11 assists).
- Jake Oettinger (14-6-0) has a 2.4 goals against average and a save percentage of .912 for Dallas.
Predators Points Leaders
- Nashville’s Roman Josi has recorded 16 assists and seven goals in 29 games, good for 23 points.
- Filip Forsberg’s 19 points this season, including nine goals and 10 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.
- Jonathan Marchessault has seven goals and eight assists for Dallas.
- Juuse Saros has a record of 6-13-5 in 24 games this season, conceding 64 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 629 saves and a .908 save percentage, 24th in the league.
Stars’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/4/2024
|Kings
|L 3-2
|Away
|-118
|12/6/2024
|Golden Knights
|L 3-2
|Away
|-142
|12/8/2024
|Flames
|W 6-2
|Home
|-231
|12/12/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-201
|12/14/2024
|Blues
|–
|Home
|–
|12/16/2024
|Capitals
|–
|Home
|–
|12/18/2024
|Maple Leafs
|–
|Home
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|L 3-0
|Away
|-131
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|L 3-1
|Away
|+105
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|L 4-3
|Home
|-189
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|–
|Away
|+167
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Away
|–
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|–
|Home
|–
Dallas vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
