Published 4:21 am Wednesday, December 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, December 11

The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes one game featuring an SEC team in action. That matchup? The the Southern Jaguars taking on the Texas Longhorns.

Today’s SEC Games

Southern Jaguars at No. 6 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

