How to Watch the NBA Today, December 12
Published 11:16 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024
On a Thursday NBA slate that includes three exciting games, the Detroit Pistons versus the Boston Celtics is one to see in particular.
Searching for how to watch NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – December 12
Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSDETX, and NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.