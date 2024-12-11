Mason Marchment Injury Status – Stars vs. Predators Injury Report December 12 Published 10:43 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024

As they gear up to take on the Nashville Predators (7-16-6) on Thursday, December 12 at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (17-10) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Tyler Seguin C Out Lower Body Mathew Dumba D Questionable Upper Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Ryan O’Reilly C Out Lower Body Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body Roman Josi D Questionable Lower Body Gustav Nyquist C Questionable Illness

Stars vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Stars Season Insights

The Stars’ 91 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.

Defensively, Dallas is one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 69 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

Their +22 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 64 goals on the season (2.2 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.

Nashville has given up 92 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 23rd in the league.

With a goal differential of -28, they are 31st in the league.

Stars vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-206) Predators (+170) 6

