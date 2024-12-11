Mason Marchment Injury Status – Stars vs. Predators Injury Report December 12
Published 10:43 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024
As they gear up to take on the Nashville Predators (7-16-6) on Thursday, December 12 at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (17-10) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Tyler Seguin
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mathew Dumba
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Ryan O’Reilly
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Carrier
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Roman Josi
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Gustav Nyquist
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
Stars vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars’ 91 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.
- Defensively, Dallas is one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 69 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- Their +22 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 64 goals on the season (2.2 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville has given up 92 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 23rd in the league.
- With a goal differential of -28, they are 31st in the league.
Stars vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-206)
|Predators (+170)
|6
