NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 12
Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024
The Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans square off for one of many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today.
Before today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 12
Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Celtics -12.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.2 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSDETX, and NBA TV
Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Heat -10.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 8.1 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -5.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 7.9 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-CA
