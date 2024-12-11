NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 12

The Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans square off for one of many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today.

Before today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 12

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Spread: Celtics -12.5
  • Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.2 points)
  • Total: 227.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (227.2 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSDETX, and NBA TV
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Spread: Heat -10.5
  • Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 8.1 points)
  • Total: 222.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Spread: Kings -5.5
  • Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 7.9 points)
  • Total: 231.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

