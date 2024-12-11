NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 12 Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024

The Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans square off for one of many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today.

Before today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 12

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Celtics -12.5

Celtics -12.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.2 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 12.2 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.2 total projected points)

Over (227.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSDETX, and NBA TV

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Heat -10.5

Heat -10.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 8.1 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 8.1 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)

Over (225.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -5.5

Kings -5.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 7.9 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 7.9 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)

Over (225.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-CA

